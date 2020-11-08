Texas Tech linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle arrested Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle was arrested Sunday morning and charged with evading arrest on a watercraft, according to Lubbock County Detention Center jail records. 

Texas Tech released the following statement about Bouyer-Randle’s arrest.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred earlier this morning involving a member of our football program. At this time, we are continuing to gather facts regarding the matter and will handle any discipline consistent with the Texas Tech student-athlete code of conduct.”

Bouyer-Randle transferred to Texas Tech from Michigan State before the 2020 season. He played in Texas Tech’s game against TCU Saturday, and recorded two tackles.

