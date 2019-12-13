Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks headlines Wednesday award winners

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year for the state of Texas Wednesday by the staff of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

It was one of several honors Wednesday for the Red Raiders as Brooks while also recognized as a second team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, the first of five publications recognized by the NCAA to unveil its respective All-America team.

Brooks has been Texas Tech’s most prominent name on the postseason awards lists so far as he has been named a second team All-American now by three organizations: Walter Camp, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. Additional All-America teams will be unveiled in the upcoming days.

Dave Campbell’s described Brooks as “on the forefront of Tech’s defensive cultural upgrades under first-year coordinator Keith Patterson” and head coach Matt Wells in naming him the top defensive player in Texas. The Houston native closed the year with 108 tackles, including an impressive 20.0 tackles that went for a loss which ranked among the nation’s leaders.

Brooks was one of three Red Raiders on Dave Campbell’s All-Texas Team, joining senior offensive lineman Travis Bruffy and senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III. Coleman led the Big 12 and all power-five players with eight interceptions this season, the second-highest total by a Red Raider in single-season school history.

In addition to the aforementioned awards, Austin McNamara was named a Freshman All-American by the college football writers at The Athletic, becoming the first Red Raider punter all-time to garner the accolade by any publication. This is the third-straight year a Red Raider has earned Freshman All-America accolades as Adrian Frye was recognized by the Football Writers Association of America in 2018 while Jack Anderson was honored by ESPN in 2017.

McNamara led all FBS freshmen in his debut season as a Red Raider after averaging 45.0 yards per punt where he downed 20 of his 59 punts inside the 20. McNamara, who was previously recognized on a similar Freshman All-America team by Pro Football Focus, booted 17 punts at least 50 yards and had only nine returned by opponents.

