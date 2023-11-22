LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University said it will livestream a Centennial Pep Rally from Times Square in New York City on Wednesday before the Goin’ Band from Raiderland performs in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Watch the pep rally on the TTU Facebook page here.

TTU said the pep rally, scheduled for 10:00 a.m., will bring together the Goin’ Band, Texas Tech Cheer and Pom, Raider Red, the Masked Rider and Red Raiders from all over the country who traveled to watch the band’s performance.

“All Red Raiders are encouraged to join this once-in-a-lifetime experience through the livestream,” TTU said.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:00 a.m. CST and will air on CBS.