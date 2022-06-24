LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Tech community mourned the loss of former Red Raider Kenneth Wallace on Friday. Wallace made history as the first African American football player to graduate from the university.

“Kenneth Wallace began his football career in 1968 leading the Estacado High School Football Team to a 14-0 record and a state championship in the school’s first year of varsity competition,” Double T Varsity club said. “After graduating high school in 1970, Wallace received a full scholarship to play football at Texas Tech.”

Wallace continued with his passion for football as the head coach for both Dunbar and Coronado High Schools and was recognized as the 1981-82 Coach of the Year.

Wallace was an icon to the Texas Tech community and he will be missed.