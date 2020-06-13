Texas Tech maintains standing as one of top universities in the world

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University continues to solidify its mark as one of the top institutions of higher learning in the world based on the 2020-21 Center for World University Rankings, which ranks the top 2,000 of more than 20,000 institutions worldwide.

The Center for World University Rankings has ranked Texas Tech among the top 2% of universities globally for the third straight year, representing acknowledgement of institution’s mission as a top research university. The university ranks No. 112 among all U.S. institutions and among the top 75 public universities.

“It is gratifying to see Texas Tech University included among the top 2% of universities in the world,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “While there are a number of different rankings using various criteria, the Center for World University Rankings are particularly meaningful because they measure the research and scholarly activity of our faculty as well as the successful placement and accomplishments of our graduates.”

The recent Center for World University Rankings align with the U.S. News and World Report global rankings from October 2019, which also rates Texas Tech as one of the top schools in the U.S. (122) and in the world (450) as well as the 2020 QS Rankings, which continues to list Texas Tech among the top global universities.

The Center for World University Rankings is a leading consulting organization providing policy advice, strategic insights and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes. It publishes authoritative global university rankings, known for objectivity, transparency and consistency, which are trusted by students, academics, university administrators and government officials round the world.

The Center for World University Rankings uses seven objective indicators to rank the world’s universities:

Quality of Education, which is measured by the number of a university’s alumni who have won major academic distinctions relative to the university’s size (25%)

Alumni Employment, which is measured by the number of university alumni who have held top executive positions at the world’s largest companies relative to the university’s size (25%)

Academic Distinctions (10%)

Research Performance: Research output, which is measured by the total number of research papers published in the last 10 years (10%) High-quality publications, which is measured by the number of research papers appearing in top-tier journals (10%) Influence, which is measured by the number of research papers appearing in highly influential journals (10%) Citations, which is measured by the number of highly cited research papers (10%)



Among the individual categories in the Center for World University Rankings, Texas Tech scored highest in alumni employment (467) and research performance (416). The university has been listed among 131 public and private U.S. institutions in the “Higher Research Activity” category, also known as “Carnegie Tier One,” by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education since 2016.

For a full list of the Center for World University Rankings and its methodology, visit the rankings website.

