Texas Tech makes changes to campus living during COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University will be making some changes to on-campus living for the fall semester.

The university typically requires that all first year students live on campus. But to maintain social distancing, Texas Tech had to reduce their availability by 210 beds. Now, many students will have to find housing off campus.

“We had nowhere to put students,” said Student Housing Director Steven Duggan. “So any students that were making their decisions and wanting to sign up for housing after July 8, sadly we’re not able to accommodate, but we also provided resources available to them off campus.”

Students in the dorms will be required to wear masks whenever they aren’t in their rooms or the bathrooms. Halls will also be cleaned twice a day.

However, many are disappointed there will no longer be a move-in weekend.

“We want to get to know students, parents and their families, we like to welcome them,” said Duggan. “Usually we move in students over one weekend, and this year we’re taking two weeks to move everyone in. So we’re going to miss that kind of party atmosphere.”

There will also be changes to programming – a key part of student engagement.

“We can’t have the large gatherings we like to have,” said Duggan. “So we’re just rolling with it and making changes to make it the best possible experience for students on campus.”

With a little creativity, students are hopeful they’ll still be able to maintain a social environment.

“I think that there’s a lot of potential, and I think there’s a lot of good that can come out of this,” said Texas Tech student Luke Blackwell. “People just need to be able to capitalize on the positives.”

Although many things are still subject to change in the coming months due to Covid-19, university officials are confident they will do everything they can to guarantee a social and fun environment for all students.