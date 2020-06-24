Texas Tech makes face covering policy for all students, faculty and staff

(The following is a letter from Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec on June 24 addressing the Texas Tech campus)

Dear Texas Tech University Community,

As we continue preparations for our return to campus and face-to-face instruction in the fall, we are taking into careful consideration all options to provide the safest learning and teaching environment for our community, including an update to previous face covering recommendations. We are also working closely with our partners across the Texas Tech University System to ensure consistency across all component institutions.

Beginning today, the University is implementing a mandatory face covering policy for all students, faculty and staff:

Students will be required to wear a mask or face covering when attending an in-person class. In the classroom, faculty that are leading instruction will not be required to wear a face mask or face covering so that students are able to clearly understand the instruction and for the benefit of the hearing-impaired. To provide safety for our faculty and students, a social distancing barrier will be implemented in classrooms, studios, and laboratories.

Face masks or appropriate face coverings will be required in campus buildings by all students, faculty and staff. Faculty and staff will be required to wear appropriate face coverings in all campus buildings with the exception of their private office or workspace.

Your health and safety are our first priority in ensuring the transition back to campus. It is important that we all do our part, not only for ourselves, but also for our most vulnerable classmates, faculty and staff. We can only accomplish this together, so your support is very much appreciated.

For more information on our return to campus and to Lubbock this fall, please visit the Texas Tech Commitment and Lubbock SAFE.

(This is a letter from TTU President Schovanec)