Texas Tech makes history with groundbreaking of School of Veterinary Medicine

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, September 19, Texas Tech broke ground on a new vet school in Amarillo.

Chancellor Ted Mitchell said there had been talk of a vet school since 2015, because of the need for veterinarians in rural communities and large animal vets.

Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec said the community of Amarillo was the perfect place to house this school.

“This is indeed a historic moment,” Schovanec said. “This is a great example of who West Texans are and what they can do.”

Guy H. Loneragan, dean of the vet school, said the campus will be split into two buildings, one for labs and classrooms, and the other to house live animals. Loneragan said the school is expected to open Fall of 2021.

“We’ve really put a lot of thought into it,” Loneragan said. “It’s exciting to move from a design on paper to watching these buildings grow out of the ground.”