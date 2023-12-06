LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Meat Judging Team was named Reserve National Champion at the American Meat Science Association International Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, Nebraska.

“The heart and passion of this team is contagious,” said Mark Miller, coach of the Meat Judging Team and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Distinguished Chair in Meat Sciences. “They were dedicated and full of passion.”

Other competitors included were West Texas A&M University, Oklahoma State University, Texas A&M University and Kansas State University.

A press release from Texas Tech said in individual results, Shelton Luedke was recognized as high individual overall. The high individual in the reasons category was Anna Wyle. Both Luedke and Wyle were named first team All-Americans based on their contest performance and academic excellence.

Other team members included Macy Lawrence, Rachyl Kitten, Erik Bishop, Nikki Keeton, and Ali Williams. Shae Lynn, a graduate student, coached alongside Miller.