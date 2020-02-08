Texas Tech Meat Judging Team captures 11th consecutive title in Fort Worth

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Led by the top three individual finishes, the Texas Tech University Meat Judging Team in the Department of Animal & Food Sciences earned its first victory of the 2020 judging season with a convincing showing at the American Meat Science Association Southwestern Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest on Sunday (Feb. 2) in Fort Worth, the 11th consecutive year for Texas Tech to win the contest. It is the longest winning streak in the contest’s history.

Texas Tech rebounded from a fourth-place finish at the National Western contest in Denver earlier this semester with an impressive performance in Fort Worth, scoring 4,184 points to outdistance Big 12 Conference rivals Oklahoma State University (4,127 points) and Kansas State University (4,120) as well as in-state rival Texas A&M University (4,115).

Angelo State University, a part of the Texas Tech University System, finished sixth with 3,968 points.

Texas Tech’s victory came to an overall dominant performance where it finished first or second in six of the eight judging categories.

“I am so proud of the students’ pursuit of excellence and their hard work and focus in preparation for the Fort Worth contest,” said Mark Miller, coach of the Meat Judging Team and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Distinguished Chair in Meat Sciences. “They did a great job of overcoming the adversity they faced from being fourth in their first contest in Denver. The humility and unselfishness they showed each other during practice made them more confident and a much closer team. They represent Texas Tech well with honor, excellence and unselfishness.”

Leading the way for Texas Tech was Tatum Whitewood. The Sanger native finished first overall with 1,063 points, taking first place in specifications and second in overall beef, beef grading, lamb judging and total placing. She finished in the top four in seven of the eight judging categories.

Close behind Whitewood in second place was Devin Gonzales. A native of Hondo, Gonzales finished just four points behind Whitewood with 1,059 points, done on the strength of a first-place finish in reasons and second-place finishes in beef judging, pork judging and specifications. He placed in the top 10 in all eight judging categories.

Rounding out the list of Texas Tech’s top three finishers is Megan Burgess from Marion. She scored 1,047 points with third-place finishes in overall beef and beef judging and top-five finishes in beef grading, pork judging and reasons/questions.

Texas Tech also the top two and six of the top 10 individual performances. Lauren Ritchie, a native of Nipomo, California, led the Texas Tech alternate team with 1,065 points, followed closely by Kamlynn Thomas from Jacksboro in second with 1,061 points.

Other members of the Meat Judging Team are:

Kara Belt from Houston

Caleb Blackwell from Van Alstyne

Korbin Clark from Blum

Sierra Forlano from Eldorado

Emily Franko from Valley Center , California

Kane Friermood from Cleburne

Jayna Grove from Corpus Christi

Katie Mahagan from Plainview

Breckyn LeCompte from Perryton

Blake Medders from Quinlan

Alex Moore from Socorro, New Mexico

Allison Morgan from Howe

McKenzie Owen from Morris, Oklahoma

Alex Norwood from Katy

Zachary Perry from Magnolia

Ashley Richardson from Corpus Christi

Sheridan Shallene from Bridgeport

Adrian Sinclair from Bosque, New Mexico

Riley Sloan from Haskell

Shae Suttle from Idalou

Darbi Williams from Lubbock

Along with Miller, coaches for this year’s team are graduate students Ben Mills from Shallowater and Kyle Mahagan from Plainview.

(News release from Texas Tech University)