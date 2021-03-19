Texas Tech medical students match up for residency on Match Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Fourth-year medical students at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine anxiously participated in Match Day on Friday to find out where they would be sent to do their residency.

According to TTUHSC, Match Day has been played out on medical school campuses across the country since 1952.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event dynamics changed to incorporate mask wear and virtual participation for limited contact. Nearly 180 students participated in the event.

Dr. Brian Pomeroy, Associate Dean for Medical Education for Covenant Branch at TTUHSC, said students were faced with interviewing for their residencies virtually.

“In a typical year, they would travel to ten or fifteen different locations getting to know the program, getting to know them. This year that wasn’t going to happen,” said Dr. Pomeroy.

Andrew Hennecke, joined by his friends and wife Katherine, found out he would be going to Wichita, Kansas, which was his first choice.

“My goal long term is to be a surgeon in a small town where I can impact a lot of people, and I know that Wichita, Kansas is going to give me the great foundation to do that,” said Hennecke. “I think I’m going to give my family a big hug. I’m going to start looking for a place to live.”

Alexis Cruz also received news that she would be going to her first choice residency in Conroe, Texas.

Cruz said she has faced a lot of challenges being a first-generation medical student but that she encourages all ages and walks of life wanting to go into the medical field to persevere.

“I would say, keep fighting because we need more doctors like you,” said Cruz, “Look for mentors and reach out to people who might be able to help.

Dr. Steven, L. Berk, Dean of the School of Medicine at TTUHSC, said this year’s class saw their whole world change as far as how to learn clinical medicine but that he thinks they did so successfully.

“They’ve probably done more in research than any other graduating class. They’ve done really excellent on their national board exams, said Dr. Berk, “but I’m most proud of the volunteer work that they did against COVID-19.”