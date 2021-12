Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, middle, goes up for a shot against Texas Tech guard Davion Warren (2) as Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms, right, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech remained No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll Monday, having lost to then-No. 5 Gonzaga on Saturday by a score of 69 – 55. Texas Tech men’s basketball is 8 – 2 overall for the season. Gonzaga moved up to No. 4 on Monday.

Baylor remained No 1 this week; Kansas No.7; Iowa State No. 9; and Texas No. 17.

Texas Tech plays Eastern Washington on Wednesday.