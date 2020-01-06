Texas Tech men’s basketball holds at No. 22 on the AP Top 25 Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders held onto the No. 22 spot Monday on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 10.



The Red Raiders are currently 10-3 this season and 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas, Baylor and Auburn round out the new top five this week.

Texas Tech’s next opponent is the No. 4 Baylor Bears on Tuesday, January 7

The game will be played at United Supermarkets Arena at 8:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN 2.

You can view this week’s entire AP Top 25 Poll here.