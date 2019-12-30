Texas Tech men’s basketball moves up to No. 22 on the AP Top 25 Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 22 spot Monday on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 9.



The Red Raiders are currently 9-3 this season.

Tech was previously ranked No. 23.

Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas, Oregon and Ohio State round out the new top five this week.

Texas Tech will face their first Big 12 Conference opponent of the season, Oklahoma State, on Saturday, January 4.

The game will be played at United Supermarkets Arena at 11:00 a.m. and will air on ESPN 2.

You can view this week’s entire AP Top 25 Poll here.