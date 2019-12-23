Texas Tech men’s basketball moves up to No. 23 on the AP Top 25 Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 23 spot Monday on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 8.



The Red Raiders are currently 8-3 this season.

The Red Raiders were previously ranked No. 24.

Gonzaga, Ohio State, Louisville, Duke and Kansas round out the new top five this week.

Texas Tech’s next game is on Sunday, December 29, against California State University Bakersfield.

The game will be played at United Supermarkets Arena at 3:00 p.m. and will air on Fox Sports Southwest.

You can view this week’s entire AP Top 25 Poll here.