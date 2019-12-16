Texas Tech men’s basketball returns to AP Top 25 Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball is back in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week, as the AP ranked the Red Raiders No. 24.

Texas Tech fell out of the rankings after losing to Iowa and Creighton, but its upset over No. 1 Louisville on Tuesday pushed it back in.

The Red Raiders are currently 6-3 this season.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll here.

Kansas, Gonzaga, Louisville, Duke and Ohio State round out the new top five this week.

After four games away from Lubbock, the Red Raiders return home Monday night for a game against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles.



Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.