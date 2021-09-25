Texas Tech named among 2021 Great Colleges to Work For®

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by the Great Colleges to Work For® program, one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country. The results, released Friday (Sept. 17) in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a nationwide survey of 196 colleges and universities.

Two other universities within the Texas Tech University System – Angelo State University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) – also were honored this year. Texas Tech and Baylor University were the only institutions in the Big 12 Conference to receive the Great Colleges to Work For® designation in 2021. Texas Tech was previously recognized in 2014 and 2015.

“Family and community are central to our mission at Texas Tech,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “We continually strive to build an environment that is conducive to student and employee success, so to be recognized among the Great Colleges to Work For® is a gratifying and humbling testament to our efforts. Our faculty and staff consistently go above and beyond to support the personal and professional development of our students and one another.”

Texas Tech earned recognition in four categories this year:

Job satisfaction and support

Compensation and benefits

Professional development

Diversity, inclusion and belonging

“I am elated to share the Great Colleges to Work For® designation with our employees,” said Jodie Billingsley, associate vice president for Human Resources. “I believe the areas where we earned recognition are reflective of Texas Tech’s culture of community and the commitment we have to our colleagues and our students.

“With the competition for talent at an all-time high, the additional exposure gained through the Great Colleges to Work For® designation will not only enhance Texas Tech’s ability to recruit new employees, but also retain those exemplary leaders, faculty and staff we already have who are dedicated to making Texas Tech a great university.”

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captures employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. The primary factor in determining whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.

“As a faculty member, Texas Tech has always felt like home,” said Todd Chambers, an associate professor and associate dean for undergraduate affairs in the College of Media & Communication. “I grew up as part of a cotton-farming family and I always knew that no matter what, we were going to be there for each other. I have the same feeling about working at Texas Tech – we genuinely care for each other and want the absolute best for our students.”

The employee survey underwent a number of changes this year, including the addition of 11 new survey statements, some of which are related to new survey themes around diversity, inclusion and belonging, as well as faculty and staff well-being. New survey demographics related to gender identity and remote work also were included this year.

For more information and to view all current and previously-recognized institutions, visit GreatCollegesProgram.com and GreatCollegesList.com.

