LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University was ranked 26th by Military Times in its “2023 Best for Vets: Colleges” rankings. The ranking puts Texas Tech in the top 10% of schools in the nation.

A press release said Military Times’ list is the largest and most comprehensive annual ranking of schools for military service members and veterans.

“Our campus is richer for the experiences our veterans and active military bring,” said Provost and Senior Vice President Ron Hendrick. “Being ranked for these efforts recognizes the work we do to provide early access to courses, as well as the many services to ensure the academic and personal success of those who have dedicated their lives in service to our country.”

In October, Texas Tech also received a Gold Award from the Texas Veterans Commission. Twenty-one public institutions in Texas received recognition for providing excellence in education and related services that contribute to the success of military-connected students.

“Texas Tech is dedicated to providing exceptional education to our veterans, military servicemembers and their families,” said Director of the Military and Veterans Program Gracie Guerra. “We have a long-standing campus culture that values their service to our nation and welcomes the talents they bring to the Texas Tech community