LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University said it has advanced to the First Scholars Phase of the First Scholars Network, an initiative of the Center for First-Generation Student Success.

Texas Tech was chosen based on its commitment to advancing the outcomes of first-generation students through improving both first-generation student success initiatives and institution-wide approaches, according to a press release.

“We proudly champion our first-gen students who comprise nearly one-third of our student body,” said Mitzi Lauderdale, vice provost for Academic Innovation and Student Success.

The accomplishment comes after years of development. The university received a First Forward Designation in 2019 from the Center for First-Generation Student Success, and was then named a First-Gen Forward Advisory Institution in 2021.