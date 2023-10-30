LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced in a press release on Monday it was one of 25 doctoral universities to receive the designation Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Leader for 2023.

“To be recognized as a Fulbright HSI is a tremendous honor,” said Provost and Senior Vice President Ron Hendrick. “It’s thanks to the work of those faculty, administrators and students who participate in the Fulbright program that we are in this position. Their work, however, bring valuable knowledge and experience to Texas Tech.”

According to the press release, this will be the third year in a row Texas Tech has been recognized as a Fulbright Hispanic Serving Institution.

Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo, vice provost for International Affairs said, “This recognition truly represents Texas Tech’s unwavering commitment to global education and building a worldwide community while contributing to the lives of diverse populations.”

Texas Tech’s connection to the Fulbright program dates back to 1957.

For the first time, Texas Tech is hosting a Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence awardee. Mario Solís, a philosophy professor from Costa Rica is the recipient for the 2023-24 academic year.