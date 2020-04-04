Texas Tech named to 2020 Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

For transfer students wanting to become a Red Raider, Texas Tech University does everything it can to make the transition as seamless as possible, including offering a variety of support programs.

Organizations such as Transfer Connection and Transfer Techsans help these students easily transition into their lives as Red Raiders, providing them with academic and personal support from faculty mentors and peers.

Texas Tech also has academic partnerships with more than 40 colleges and universities, including additional program-specific partnerships that help students transfer credits easily from their previous institution.

For the fourth year in a row, Texas Tech was recognized for these efforts, being named to the 2020 Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll. The award acknowledges universities that create pathways to success for students transferring from community colleges.

“I am excited Texas Tech University was named to the 2020 Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Transfer Honor Roll,” said Jason Hale, interim executive director of Undergraduate Admissions. “The work that has taken place at Texas Tech to create transfer pathways that lead to success among our transfer students is outstanding.”

Phi Theta Kappa is an honor society for students attending associate degree-granting institutions. Universities are eligible for the award after they complete a transfer profile on PTK Connect. The profile gives institutions a transfer-friendliness score based on admissions practices, cost of attendance, campus life, recruitment practices and peer reviews. The institutions in the top 25 percent are named to the Transfer Honor Roll.

Texas Tech was one of eight universities in Texas named to the 2020 list.

“This award represents our commitment to providing access and opportunity for students seeking to complete their degree at Texas Tech,” Hale said. “From academic partnership agreements, recruitment and advising practices, as well as retention and student success initiatives, this award signifies that Texas Tech is a popular choice among transfer students and designates Texas Tech University as a transfer-friendly institution.”

About Phi Theta Kappa:

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate-degree-granting colleges and helping them grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more on the organization’s website.

