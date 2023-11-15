LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas University Network for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (TUNIE) selected Taysha Williams, managing director of Texas Tech University’s Innovation Hub, as its next executive director.

“I am honored to serve TUNIE as the next executive director,” Williams said. “I look forward to working with the talented individuals within the network to further enhance the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across our great state.”

A press release said TUNIE was formed in 2008 with the mission to encourage and support collaboration, networking and promotional activities of Texas universities involved in entrepreneurship.

“Taysha’s enthusiasm and leadership have been vital for the growth and success of innovation and entrepreneurship at Texas Tech,” said Vice President for Research and Innovation Joseph Heppert. “I’m confident she will have similar impact in her added role as part of the visionary leadership team of TUNIE.”