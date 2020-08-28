Texas Tech National Wind Institute team makes history

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early Thursday morning, Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, making deployment history for Texas Tech National Wind Institute.

“This is one of the strongest hurricanes our team has ever deployed on, and certainly, this will be the most documented hurricane to ever make landfall in the US, said PH.D. Research Professor Brian Hirth.

An accomplishment for the team of eight after spending two days distributing 48 StickNet platforms across the coastal region and riding out the storm straight from their radar trucks.

The team said they experienced a range of 50 to 100 mph winds, studying the various effects of the wind field in different parts of the storm.

“The idea is we are trying to capture the breadth of the wind field of the storm to understand how the wind is varying across the stronger onshore part of the storm to the weaker offshore part of the storm,” said Hirth.

They then compare the turbulence of Laura’s winds to those of a windy day in West Texas to acknowledge if they hold similar characteristics. Coming to these events allows them to continuously generate new data, which offers them better insight into future research projects.

“We are really proud to be a part of trying to better understand these types of significant events as they occur,” Hirth said.