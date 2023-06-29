LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University said that the Supreme Court affirmative action ruling will not impact its admission policies or practices.

“This ruling does not impact Texas Tech University’s admission policies or practices. Our undergraduate admissions policy does not use race as part of the holistic review process,” said Texas Tech University.

This comes after the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that colleges will not be able to consider race when evaluating college admission applicants.

President Biden offered guidance to colleges after Thursday’s Supreme Court decision.

“They should not abandon their commitment to ensure student bodies of diverse backgrounds and experience that reflects all of America,” President Biden said in a tweet.

The Hill, a Nexstar affiliate reported that the ruling was made along ideological lines.

The Supreme Court’s six conservative justices invalidated Harvard’s and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s admission practices by ruling that they did not comply with the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection.