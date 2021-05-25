Texas Tech notifies students after shots fired near campus

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University notified students Tuesday afternoon of a shots-fired situation near the campus.

TTU said, “At this time there is no apparent threat to the TTU or TTUHSC campus.”

Nevertheless, there are circumstances under which Texas Tech must notify students of a dangerous situation under the Clery Act.

Lubbock Police said the call came in a little more than 10 minutes after 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and University Avenue. Officers were told seven shots were fired from a red Chevy Camaro. Police did not find any gunshot victims or injuries.

The shots might have been fired while the Camaro was at a nearby convenience store, police said. Local hospitals were asked to keep an eye out for gunshot victims and let police know.