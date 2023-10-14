LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s National Ranching Heritage Center opened the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog this week.

A press release said the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center provides an immersive indoor and outdoor ranching experience for all ages guided by Hank the Cowdog.

“Hank the Cowdog author John R. Erickson has captured the complexities of the ranching industry in a format that is so natural for children to enjoy while learning through the character of Hank,” said Julie Hodges, NRHC Helen DeVitt Jones endowed director of education.

The indoor exhibits cover many aspects of modern ranching, according to the press release. The outdoor exhibits bring Hank’s fictional ranch to life, including Sally May and Loper’s ranch house, machine shed, horse barn and cake house.

The Cash Family Life Learning Center is free to the public and open during normal operating hours at the National Ranching Heritage Center, according to a press release.