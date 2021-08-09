Texas Tech offering incentives to students and staff for getting vaccinated

LUBBOCK, Texas — This weekend, Texas Tech announced a new push to immunize its community by inviting all vaccinated students, faculty, and staff to enter a weekly prize drawing.

“We are offering these incentives because data has shown there is a low percentage of people in the age group of 18-24 years old that are vaccinated,” Associate Managing Director of Emergency Management Meredith Imes said. “With the vaccine, we’ll see less COVID cases and a more positive experience for the semester.”

The university is giving away over $150,000 in prizes to over 300 vaccinated students in an effort to spread immunity around campus. Winners could receive club-level football seats, concert tickets, and even scholarships toward their tuition.

Drawing start on Sep. 15 and prizes will be announced every week until October 20th.

“The more that we have vaccinated, the fewer issues we’ll have this fall,” Imes said. With fewer COVID-19 disruptions, we will hopefully be able to give our students the full Texas Tech experience on campus.”

To enter the drawing, students and staff can upload their CDC-issued vaccination card to Tech’s Student Health Services page.