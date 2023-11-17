LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced on Friday its fifth and final advanced sellout of the 2023 football season. The university has officially sold out of its primary ticket inventory for Saturday’s home finale against the University of Central Florida which is slated for 4:00 p.m.

The sellout does not include the roughly 12,000 seats reserved for the Texas tech student body which will encompass the majority of the lower bowl on the east side of the Jones AT&T stadium.

If you were not able to purchase tickets directly through Texas Tech for Saturday’s game, Texas Tech recommends utilizing SeatGeek, the official secondary ticket provider of the athletics department.

At Saturday’s game, Texas Tech will recognize 20-plus members of its senior class prior to kickoff for Senior Day. Texas Tech will also recognize the annual Celebrate America Game at the Jones’s AT&T stadium.

Texas Tech is now accepting season ticket deposits for the 2024 season where the Red Raiders will host seven games at the Jones AT&T Stadium. The university said deposits are not needed for current season ticket holders, who will receive information for the 2024 season in the coming weeks.