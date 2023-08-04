LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced on Friday that it has officially sold out of its season tickets for the 2023 football season.

Texas Tech said in the press release that it has sold 31,649 season tickets for McGuire’s second season leading the Red Raiders.

“There is no better fan base that supports its team than right here at Texas Tech,” McGuire said. “We can’t thank those who have purchased season tickets enough for investing in our program and the impact they will have on our student-athletes.”

Texas Tech’s said the season ticket sellout does not include roughly 12,000 seats reserved for its student body.

Additional details regarding student seating and the Goin’ Band from Raiderland will be announced Monday, Texas Tech said.