Texas Tech online programs ranked in Top 50 in national survey

Texas Tech University’s online programs have once again been ranked among the best in the country in the recently released 2019 Best Online Colleges and Universities survey published by bestcolleges.com.

Overall, Texas Tech was ranked No. 14 for Best Online Colleges and No. 20 in America’s Best Military-Friendly Online Colleges.

“Texas Tech is dedicated to providing top-quality online education programs to our students no matter where they live,” said Melanie Hart, vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships. “These rankings reinforce that we are doing the right things. Worldwide eLearning has worked for many years to assist the departments offering Texas Tech’s online programs, ensuring the high-quality educational opportunities for students who are unable to attend class in Lubbock.”

The online site reviews hundreds of colleges every year to help people find the best online program to fit their needs. Each ranked school is a fully accredited, nonprofit institution that offers at least 10 online bachelor’s degrees and three online master’s degrees. Its methodology uses qualitative measures and data provided by the National Center for Education Statistics and proprietary school surveys.

The bestcolleges.com survey also included rankings of individual programs, listing Texas Tech’s offerings as follows:

No. 3 Best Online Bachelor’s in General Studies

No. 5 Best Online Bachelor’s in Political Science

No. 6 Best Online Master’s in Human and Family Development

No. 7 Best Online Doctorate in Special Education

No. 9 Best Online Bachelor’s in Communication

No. 11 Best Online Master’s in Special Education

No. 13 Best Online Master’s in Software Engineering

No. 14 Best Online Master’s in Higher Education

No. 14 Best Online Master’s in Nutrition

No. 14 Best Online Master’s in Civil Engineering

No. 18 Best Online Bachelor’s in Liberal Arts

No. 22 Best Online Master’s in Communication

About eLearning

Texas Tech traces its distance learning history to 1966, when four Texas Tech University “Flying Professors” started delivering a Master of Engineering program in Borger, Pampa and Midland to 78 students. Texas Tech’s first official Distance Learning authority was approval of the Master of Education in Educational Technology program in 1996.

Now, Texas Tech University Worldwide eLearning works with colleges and schools on campus to oﬀer fully online degree programs and aids in administering online, hybrid and web-supported classes. Students can find more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degrees, certiﬁcates and certiﬁcation preparation programs available fully online or at one of our regional sites.

