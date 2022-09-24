The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Even before the new academic year commenced in August, Texas Tech University was poised to remain one of the top research and academic institutions in the U.S. thanks to progress made in terms of research and philanthropy.

Texas Tech also continues to ascend as one of the top research and academic institutions around the world. The university begins the new academic year establishing high water marks in first-year enrollment, research expenditures and philanthropic contributions by its supporters.

“Through unwavering dedication and determination, a small college founded in 1923 has become a world-class, 21st-century engine of educational, research, cultural and economic opportunity,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “We are enjoying unprecedented success on many fronts, but we recognize there is more to do, and we look forward to furthering our impact in the next century.”

Texas Tech continues to be a destination school for first-year students seeking to continue their education. For the fall semester, Texas Tech has enrolled a record 6,850 first-year students, an increase of 2.6% from the fall of 2021.

Among other enrollment highlights:

This fall, 23% of first-year students graduated in the top 10% of their high school class.

Over the last 10 years, the number of students enrolled who identify as first-generation college students has more than doubled.

Since fall 2012, Texas Tech has doubled the number of Hispanic students, and the number of Black and African American students has increased by 50%.

The number of National Merit Finalists enrolled at Texas Tech has increased from seven in 2016 to 97 in 2022 while increasing the number of Presidential Merit Scholars to more than 4,400.

Texas Tech continues to elevate its standing as one of the top research universities in the U.S. thanks to the dedication of its faculty and the emphasis placed on research by the administration.

When the fiscal year closes at the end of September, Texas Tech is expected to reach $212 million in total research expenditures and exceed $43 million in federal research expenditures for the first time in school history.

Texas Tech also has experienced a record in federal awards of more than $65 million.

In August, Texas Tech received a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund the Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production. The award represents a potential of more than $50 million in funding.

Texas Tech’s status as a “Tier One” Very High Research Activity university was reaffirmed in the 2021 Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, furthering the university’s reputation as a top research university worldwide. The reaffirmation also cements Texas Tech’s commitment to conducting groundbreaking research and providing an exceptional educational experience.

Texas Tech’s Office of Advancement also has seen unprecedented success thanks to the generosity of numerous donors and alumni.

Total fundraising reached a record $234 million over the past fiscal year.

Highlighting the year of giving was the $45 million pledge from businessman and former Texas Tech professor Gordon W. Davis and his wife, Joyce, the majority of which will benefit Texas Tech’s agricultural college, which has been renamed the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources in his honor. The $45 million represents the single largest philanthropic donation to the university in school history and one of the largest investments in people and programs in an agricultural college in the U.S.

With gifts from regents Dustin Womble, Cody Campbell and others, the athletic department reached a record $104 million in donations.

Texas Tech’s recent Day of Giving saw 1,400 donors engage with the university to raise more than $340,000 for student support.

