Texas Tech Opera Theatre to host spring opera, March 27-30

The Texas Tech University Opera Theatre in the School of Music, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, will present its spring opera, a double bill of “The Medium” and “Gianni Schicchi” at 7:30 p.m. from March 27-30 in the Allen Theatre in the Student Union Building (SUB.

The performance will start with “The Medium,” a short opera about an abusive mother who descends into madness after hosting a séance. The second half will consist of Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi,” a play about a group of greedy relatives who enlist Schicchi’s help to rewrite a will.

“These two short operas were chosen because they provide our students with an opportunity to explore great operatic repertoire while providing excellent ensemble opportunities,” said Gregory Brookes, assistant professor of voice and director of the performance.

“The Medium” will be sung in English and “Gianni Schicchi” will be sung in Italian with English supertitles. The performance will be musically accompanied by the Ensemble Bravura, conducted by Blake Richardson.

Tickets for the opera are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for Texas Tech students with an ID. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Gregory Brookes, assistant professor of voice, School of Music, J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-8561 or gregory.brookes@ttu.edu

