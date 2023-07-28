Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of July 28, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Myoung-Hwan Kim, an assistant professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Texas Tech University, received a National Science Foundation grant for research related to quantum information science.

Kim’s research would examine the influence of magnetism and topology on quantum particles delivering information.

“The NSF award acknowledges the vital work Texas Tech researchers are doing in this area,” said Joseph A. Heppert, vice president for research & innovation.

Kim’s work is in response to a challenge facing quantum computers, a concept known as quantum decoherence.

The NSF grant will support Kim’s research, which aims to gain a fundamental understanding of quantum anomalies as well as their relationship with topology and the magnetic environment surrounding Weyl fermions.