WHAT:

The annual Arbor Day event hosted by Student Union & Activities provides Texas Tech University students, faculty and staff the opportunity to build a sense of community while beautifying campus.

WHEN:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday (April 29)

WHERE:

Planting will take place across campus. Activities will be held at Memorial Circle.

EVENT:

The Arbor Day event will feature music, free food, free T-shirts and lawn games.

“We are very excited to bring the Texas Tech community together to do our part in beautifying the campus,” said Michelle Morris, activities administrator with Student Union & Activities. “O.B. Howell, professor of horticulture and director of the project in 1938 stated, ‘The Tech campus will someday be pointed to as the beauty spot of West Texas.’ We are proud to honor his words by planting year after year.”

Event schedule:

11 a.m. – Music, free food, free T-shirts and lawn games are available to students with their Texas Tech student ID while supplies last. Faculty and staff can purchase an Arbor Day T-shirt at Sam’s Place in the Student Union Building from April 25-29 for $10.

1 p.m. – Guest speakers

1:30 p.m. – Planting begins



