LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested in connection with the aggravated robbery of a vehicle on the Texas Tech University campus, according to a crime alert notification from the Texas Tech University Police Department.

The incident occurred early Sunday in the Clement Residence Hall parking lot.

According to campus police, a male suspect displayed a knife and demanded the keys to the vehicle. The suspect then entered the vehicle and drove toward 19th Street.

Campus police worked with Lubbock Police Department to investigate the aggravated robbery.

The suspect was later located and arrested early Sunday morning.

You can read the Texas Tech University Crime Alert Notification message below.

Texas Tech University has issued the following Crime Alert Notification:

Type of Report: Aggravated Robbery/Motor Vehicle

Incident Location: Texas Tech Residence Hall

Incident Summary: In the morning hours of April 10, 2022, the Texas Tech Police Department (TTPD) was notified about an aggravated robbery of a motor vehicle that occurred in the Clement Residence Hall parking lot. The male suspect displayed a knife and demanded the keys to the vehicle. The suspect entered the vehicle and drove toward 19th Street.

TTPD worked with Lubbock Police Department to investigate the aggravated robbery. The suspect was located and arrested early Sunday morning.

Perpetrators are responsible for criminal behavior. At Texas Tech University, our top priority is the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and visitors. As part of our shared responsibility, TTU offers the following tips to help keep our community safe:

•You are encouraged to report any incident of personal crimes to law enforcement.

•Be aware of your surroundings. If you notice something suspicious, call the police.

•For more detailed information on safety and available resources, please visit

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/raidersafety/

•For information on crime in the area within the last 60 days, please visit the university’s Daily Crime Log

https://banapps.texastech.edu/ITIS/CrimeLog

Texas Tech Police Department

806.742.3931



