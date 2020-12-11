Texas Tech Police Department mourns loss of one of their own

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech University announced the death of Texas Tech Police Sergeant Ricky Eade. Eade died of COVID-19 complications.

Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath said Eade began with the department on Jan. 6, 1997. In his role, he scheduled overtime assignments, and assigned outside law enforcement personnel for athletic events and other university functions.

“He was very close with a lot of the athletics staff because he would always work with them if they needed additional law enforcement personnel,” Bonath said.

Chief Bonath said he was always willing to go out of his way for the department.

“Very selfless. Quiet, unassuming, got a long well with the students,” Bonath said.

After learning about Sgt. Eade’s COVID-19 diagnosis in November, Chief Bonath said it was all hands on deck.

“The family was trying to everything they could for him, we actually had a lot of help from our Texas Tech family in reaching out to multiple people they knew. HSC helped, the President’s Office helped,” Bonath said.

He said he remained hopeful after he was taken to Houston for further treatment, but sadly, Sgt. Eade’s health took a turn.

“It was just kind of shock because we were looking toward the positive end of it,” Bonath said.

Sgt. Eade’s death, a heartbreaking loss to the Red Raider community. In a statement, President Lawrence Schovanec and Chancellor Ted Mitchell said in part:

“The entire Texas Tech community grieves the loss of TTPD Sergeant Ricky Eade.”

Texas Tech Police Sergeant Clint Jakstas said he had known Eade since he began with the department 12 years ago. Sgt. Jakstas said he was helpful and served as a mentor to young officers.

“Gave a lot of direction to the new officers, always had an open door policy, called everybody friend. And he meant it. He’d always, I kind of get a laugh out of that because he’s always like ‘what’s going on friend?” Jakstas said.

Jakstas added Eade was dedicated to his job and his family.

“He was just a well-rounded individual, I can’t say enough about him. He’s going to be missed and seeing him everyday, and just the job that he did here for us,” Jakstas said.

Both men agreed Eade is an irreplaceable member of Texas Tech’s police force.

“He’s been with us since 1997 so when you lose that type of experience, it’s sometimes hard to replace that and recover and just being that great guy he was, it’s always hard to find more of the same caliber,” Bonath said.

Chief Bonath added Carmen East, Floyd East’s widow and founder of Texas 635, is sending a check to Eade’s family to show support.