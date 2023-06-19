LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Police Department is investigating a report of sexual assault in an on-campus residence hall, according to a Crime Alert from Texas Tech University.
According to the alert, the incident happened on June 18 between midnight at 1:00 a.m.
Anyone with information was asked to call (806) 742-3931 or the Title IX Office at (806) 834-1949.
See full alert below:
On June 18, 2023, a student reported an alleged sexual assault in an on-campus residence hall. The reported incident took place on June 18 between midnight and 1 a.m. The alleged respondent is a Texas Tech student and was not previously known to the reporting party. The Texas Tech Police Department is currently investigating the incident.
If you have any information about the above incident or similar incidents, please contact the Texas Tech Police Department at (806) 742-3931 or the Title IX Office at (806) 834-1949.
Important Information to Keep in Mind:
- Texas Tech University’s top priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors.
- A victim is never responsible for an assault. Perpetrators are responsible for criminal behavior.
- Consent is an agreement expressed through mutually understandable words or actions that are actively communicated to all parties involved.
- You are encouraged to report incidents of sexual assault to the Texas Tech Title IX Coordinator and the Texas Tech Police Department.
- Report all suspicious activity to the Texas Tech Police Department immediately.
Safety Tips:
- Follow your instincts, take your friends, and leave an uncomfortable situation.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Meet in a public place and avoid meeting someone you don’t know in isolated areas such as your home, apartment, or workplace.
- Remember to call the Texas Tech Police Department at the first sign of trouble.
Safety Resources Available to You:
- Title IX Supportive Measures
- Support Resources Contact Card
- Beyond Okay
- Raider Safety
- Daily Crime Log
- Texas Tech Crisis HelpLine: (806) 742-5555
- Texas Tech Police Department: (806) 742-3931
- Raider Ride: From 6 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. seven days a week during the semester, a night shuttle service is offered to students across campus. Request a ride during service hours through the TapRide app.
- Blue Light Emergency Phones: Direct lines to the Texas Tech Police Department.