LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Police Department is investigating a report of sexual assault in an on-campus residence hall, according to a Crime Alert from Texas Tech University.

According to the alert, the incident happened on June 18 between midnight at 1:00 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call (806) 742-3931 or the Title IX Office at (806) 834-1949.

See full alert below: