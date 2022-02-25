LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Pom Squad was chosen to represent the U.S. National Jazz Team in the 2022 International Cheer Union World Championships, April 20-22, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Bay Lake, Florida.

The team must raise funds for travel, costumes, registration, and other competition gear, so they asked for donations for the opportunity to represent the United States in this competition.

The ICU World Championships is a competition where teams from 116 different countries compete in various categories such as pom, hip hop, jazz, and more.

The TTU Pom Squad were National Dance Alliance Collegiate National Champions in Division 1A last year, as well as 2018 and 2019.

Texas Tech University’s Pom Squad, part of the Spirit Program, has been chosen to represent the U.S. as the 2022 National Premier Jazz Team at the 2022 International Cheer Union (ICU) World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida, in April.

The championships are comprised of three performance cheer divisions: pom, jazz and hip hop, with the Iowa State University Dance Team competing in the pom division and UNLV Rebel Girls & Company competing in the hip hop division.

“Being a part of the U.S. national team has been a goal of ours for many years,” said Erin Alvarado, head coach of the pom squad. “We have worked so hard to put ourselves in this position, and we are excited to get to work. Over the next few months, we will continue to build on what we have, work to enhance our routine and push ourselves to be the absolute best we can be. We are excited and honored to represent the U.S. on this international level.”

The competition will be hosted by the ICU at the ESPN Wide World of Sports® Complex in Disney World. Opening ceremonies will be April 20, preliminary competitions on April 21 and the final competition on April 22.

“For many years, we have represented our university at national competitions, but to have the chance to represent our country at an international competition has been a true goal of ours,” said Stephanie Rhode, director of the Spirit Program. “We feel extremely honored to be chosen and can’t wait for this opportunity.