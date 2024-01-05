LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Tech University Pom Squad announced Friday morning it will perform the routines it will showcase at the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Collegiate National Competition for the public on Saturday in Lubbock.

Those who attend the preview showcase will see both the jazz and pom performances as well as the Texas Tech Cheer partner stunt and Lubbock High School Pom.

The press release stated “This will be the third year Texas Tech Pom will compete in UDA.”

Texas Tech Pom Squad will perform at the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.