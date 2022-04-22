LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech University Pom Squad was named World Champion gold medalists Friday morning at the International Cheer Union World Championships.

The team represented the U.S. National Jazz Team and competed Wednesday through Friday in Bay Lake, Florida.

A tweet from Texas Tech University said, “World Champs! Congrats @ttupom on winning gold and representing the US National Jazz team at the ICU World Competition!”

The following is a press release from Texas Tech:

Texas Tech University’s Pom Squad, part of the Spirit Program, won the 2022 International Cheer Union (ICU) World Cheerleading Championships in jazz dance today (April 22) in Orlando, Florida.

Representing the U.S. as the 2022 National Premier Jazz Team, the Pom Squad placed ahead of Team Mexico in second place and Team Puerto Rico in third. The squad also ranked first in yesterday’s semi-final round, ahead of Team Mexico in second place and Team Ecuador in third.

“I am so grateful we got the opportunity to represent the U.S. this year,” said Erin Harold Alvarado, head coach of the Pom Squad. “This has been a goal of ours for so long, and we definitely proved that we are deserving of this goal medal. I am so proud of our students and the way they carried themselves and represented the U.S. and Texas Tech throughout this entire process. I couldn’t have imagined better performances, and I’m so proud to say we are world champions!”

Hosted by the ICU at the ESPN Wide World of Sports® Complex in Disney World, the championships are composed of three performance cheer divisions: pom, jazz and hip hop, with the Iowa State University Dance Team representing Team USA in the pom division and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas Rebel Girls & Company representing Team USA in the hip-hop division.

Team USA won first place in all three divisions during yesterday’s preliminary competition and today’s finals.

“When I started this job almost 20 years ago, I could never have imagined this major accomplishment,” said Stephanie Rhode, director of the Spirit Program. “Many thanks to our Texas Tech and Lubbock families who have given us so much support.”