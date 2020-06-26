Texas Tech President gives insight on the decision that requires students to wear masks

LUBBOCK, Texas — The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Lubbock was a major point of concern for President of Texas Tech University Lawrence Schovanec. But, he said he feels requiring face masks on campus is a vital step for the university to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

“This is about protecting each other,” Schovanec said. “We felt that it was the necessary thing to do to be as proactive as possible to help control the spread of COVID-19.”

The university announced Wednesday that the school would require students, faculty and staff to wear face masks starting in the fall.

Texas Tech said they are hoping that the new policy will help avoid a total shutdown.

“Beyond protecting one another, we don’t want to shut down. When you shut down, you diminish the student experience; it has a very negative impact on this community. We want to avoid that and do everything we can to never end up in that situation,” Schovanec said.

However, Schovanec admits the policy could be difficult to enforce. The university is relying on peer pressure and education about the benefits of masks to do the trick.

“The plan would be based on education and appeal to the protection of all and try to avoid confrontations that would require us to take more extreme action. We don’t want to do that,” Schovanec said.

Tech is also working on plans for what to do if a student tests positive.

“We are in the process of working with the system to establish a hotline where somebody could call and get advice on what to do.

“In terms of being able to accommodate students who test positive. Right now, we have reserved 3-4 percent of our rooms to accommodate students for self-isolation and self-quarantine,” Schovanec said.

Texas Tech’s mask policy only applies to when students are on campus. When students leave the campus, they are not required to wear a mask.

“It would not be within our authority to say what people do in the city, but obviously, that is a concern,” Schovanec said.

And as far as university events like Sorority and Fraternity rushes – as well as football games and tailgates – the University has not finalized plans for ensuring the safety of those who attend.

“We are making all these plans to make sure we comply with local and state regulations as far as capacity in a facility and making sure we are going to do it in a way that’s safe,” Schovanec said.

Ultimately, come this fall, Schovanec hopes that students stay safe.

“We try to be true to the promise we made to parents and students that we will take every step we can to mitigate your risk,” Schovanec said. “We feel that at this point in time this is a prudent thing to do to try and address the risk that is particularly associated with positive cases among the college-age population.”