Texas Tech President Schovanec disappointed in OU, Texas leaving Big 12

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec released a statement Monday regarding the University of Texas and Oklahoma University leaving the Big 12.

Schovanec said he was disappointed in the news, which became official Monday.

Schovanec is a member of the Big 12 Conference Executive Committee, which met with Texas and Oklahoma’s presidents Sunday, according to the Big 12.

Read the full statement from Schovanec below:

As a founding and trusted member of the Big 12 Conference, we are disappointed in today’s announcement that two members have elected to not renew their media rights.

At Texas Tech, we believe in our strong brand and upward trajectory as a major Texas public institution with a national footprint. For almost a century, Texas Tech has provided opportunities for generations of Texans to access higher education while also working to creatively solve issues faced in our state through research and innovation. The passing of the 40,000-student milestone last fall clearly demonstrates our ability to attract students from across the country and around the world. They are attracted here because of our traditional college town environment, our excellent on-campus academic experience and their belief in knowing that From Here, It’s Possible.

Texas Tech has achieved status as a Carnegie R1 ‘Highest Research Activity’ institution while retaining our commitment to student success. We are proud of our diverse student body, our support of first-generation college students, and the opportunities we provide for our nation’s military veterans. Our long and proud athletics heritage is a point of pride for our university, and we have benefited immensely from membership in the Big 12 Conference. Because of our affiliation with the Big 12, the Double T brand has never been more powerful and more influential. Rest assured that as we move forward, we will continue to spare no effort to strengthen our position within intercollegiate athletics, engage our fan base, position the university for success, and provide the financial means to sustain our athletics programs at the highest level.