LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC News sat down with Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec Wednesday as the men’s basketball team heads into the Sweet 16. He says the university’s athletic success has ripple effects that influence academics and the entire community off the court.

“I am concerned about this being Coack K’s last game. I hope that doesn’t influence anybody making the calls on the court,” he said.

Dr. Schovanec is used to making the calls at Texas Tech. On Thursday, the ball is in Mark Adams court – but in many ways, those decisions impact the university all the same.

“It’s a big, big deal,” Dr. Schovanec said. “Right now there is so much momentum at Tech. It starts with basketball, baseball is great, track is doing well, spring sports are great. People are very enthusiastic about Coach McGuire. And so you cannot dismiss just how important that is to a university.”

Dr. Schovanec explained that donations to purely academic purposes are often influenced by athletic performance.

“Two or three weeks ago a gentleman I did not know made a gift to the university – it was a few hundred thousand dollars,” he said. “He stopped by the office, and as he was leaving he did say, ‘Well one reason I haven’t been giving is I’ve been dissatisfied with the football program.’ Now think about that. Here is somebody who made a commitment to academic purposes, but he was influenced by what was happening in athletics. That plays out over and over again. So you can’t ignore it.”

From the court to the classroom, the impact is wide-ranging. Lucky for them, the Red Raiders are hard to ignore this year.

“They’re a team that’s easy to love. I’ll be there – I won’t enjoy it because I get too nervous, but I’m looking forward to it.”

You can catch more of President Schovanec speaking about state funding and more on Talking Points with Bryan Mudd on Sunday, March 27.