LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University will host its Texas Tech Preview on Monday, October 10.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, Texas Tech Preview is designed for visitors to meet faculty, staff and students and experience the campus.

“This event provides prospective students an opportunity to see what Texas Tech has to offer,” said Jason Hale, executive director of admissions in the press release. “It’s the biggest recruitment event of the year for us.”

Doors will open at the United supermarket Arena at 7:00 a.m. Guests will be welcomed by the Goin’ Band from Raiderland, the Spirit Squads and other distinguished guest speakers.

Throughout the day, guests can browse a resource fair that provides information on academics, student services and student organizations, and attend academic information sessions, the press release said

For more information about Texas Tech Preview call (806) 742-1299 or click here.