LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University professor was attacked Saturday by a dog as he tried to intervene and rescue his pet from the attack.

Professor Jeffrey Lastrapes is currently recovering from his injuries but his dog Scooter unfortunately did not make it.

Lastrapes has a career playing the cello and is worried the injuries might impact his career forever.

Scooter was adopted into the Lastrapes family 10 years ago, and went on a routine walk the day of the attack.

”We just turned the corner down the alley like we always do and out of nowhere came this pit bull. The attack started and I guess the owner, and at least one or two other people were struggling to get the pit off of us, almost immovable,” said Lastrapes.

Lastrapes jumped into action to save Scooter without hesitation.

“I brought Scooter home and carried him and I think he died in my arms on the way home,” said Lastrapes.

Lastrapes is currently dealing with infections in his wounds from the attack.

“I probably got some tendon damage here which could prove to be a real problem for my entire career,” said Lastrapes.

Lastrapes recalls the terrifying moment he fought with the dog, “I was kicking with my knees and elbows and it was quite a traumatic struggle and is kind of a worst nightmare.”

Now his family is left to grieve with the memories of Scooter. “He was one of the greatest little dogs we could ever imagine. Sweet and playful and wouldn’t hurt a flea,” said Lastrapes.

Lastrapes says this is not the first time the dog has attacked. The Lubbock Animal Shelter says the biggest issue is individuals not reporting a dangerous dog once an incident happens.

“If your animal or you are attacked by another dog, the best thing to do is come in and fill out what we call a dangerous dog affidavit,” said Steven Greene, Director of Lubbock Animal Services. “That way we can try to get that dog into our custody and away from the owner.”

Lastrapes believes this is a deeper issue in Lubbock that needs to be addressed before it gets worse.

“It makes me weak to think that a two or three year old, or a five year old or an eight year old, would have been attacked like this,” said Lastrapes, “I’m certain that Scooter saved a life somewhere that day by giving his life, we’re calling him our little hero dog.

The Lubbock Animal Services also recommends carrying pepper spray when taking your dog on walks and to always make sure animals are properly secured within a fence or on a leash.

The Lubbock Police Department says in a statement,

“In any sort of animal attack where there is injury, the LPD will take a report and document injuries and treat this case like any other crime report. Animal Control would also be called to the scene and conduct their own investigation.”

The Lubbock Animal Shelter reached out to Lastrapes informing him the dog was located and euthanized.