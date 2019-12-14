Texas Tech professor helps Florida high school student publish scientific paper

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — A Texas Tech professor collaborated with a Florida high school student to publish a scientific paper in the International Journal of Coal Geology.

David Weindorf, an associate vice president of research and innovation at Texas Tech, worked with Julia Kagiliery, 16, and others to determine the sulfur content of lignite coal using portable X-ray fluorescence spectrometry and an optical color sensor.

“It is absolutely amazing to be publishing so young,” said Kagiliery, a 16-year-old honors student at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville. “I think young people are often dismissed because of their age in all fields of study. There is some sort of belief that young people, especially young women, are less qualified for projects like this.

“I am so thankful for all the people that helped me in this project, because they really believed in me. This is a really special thing for me, and it serves as a testament to the power of hard work and tenacity. Dr. Weindorf always says, ‘You have greatness within you, know it, grow it, show it.’”

Kagiliery first connected with Weindorf through a previous project. She flew to Lubbock to work with him on this one.