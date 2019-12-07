Texas Tech professor honored among 2019 Canadian Women of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Katharine Hayhoe, the co-director of the Texas Tech University Climate Center and a professor in the Department of Political Science in the College of Arts & Sciences, has been named one of the 2019 Canadian Women of the Year, by Chatelaine, one of Canada’s leading women’s media companies.

Hayhoe, a native of Toronto, is one of 15 women honored by Chatelaine for their efforts to make the country, and the world, a better place.

“I’m honored to have been chosen as one of Chatelaine’s Women of the Year in company with so many inspirational and innovative other women who are leading by example,” Hayhoe said. “I am hugely appreciative for the support I receive from people here in Texas as well as my home country of Canada, and I look forward to continuing to show people that who we already are is exactly the right person to care about climate change.”

Chatelaine lauded Hayhoe for her relentless work in educating the world on climate change, including guest editing the magazine’s Green Issue this past spring. Hayhoe continues to travel the globe in her efforts and will be a part of the celebration in Washington, D.C., for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in April.

Hayhoe is considered one of the world’s leading experts on climate science. Her research focuses on evaluating future impacts of climate change on human society and the natural environment by developing and applying high-resolution climate projections. She also presents the realities of climate change by connecting the issue to values people hold dear instead of being confrontational with scientific facts.

Earlier this fall, Hayhoe was honored with the 2019 Champions of the Earth Award by the United Nations for her commitment to understanding the effect of climate change and her efforts to transform public attitudes. The award, the highest environmental honor given by the UN, recognizes individuals, groups and institutions taking action to improve the world.

In June, Hayhoe was named by the Smithsonian Institute’s Board of Regents as one of three new members to the advisory board for the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.

Also this year, she was named one of the World’s 100 Most Influential People in Climate Policy by Apolitical and to the annual list of Global Thinkers for the second time (also in 2014) by Foreign Policy Magazine, one of the world’s leading publications focused on global affairs.

In 2017 and 2018, Hayhoe played a key role as the lead author of the first and second volumes of the Fourth U.S. National Climate Assessment published by the U.S. Global Change Research Program, as well as participating in the Nobel Peace Prize forum and giving a TED Talk on climate solutions that has received more than 1.9 million views.

Hayhoe also was awarded the eighth Stephen H. Schneider Award for Outstanding Climate Science Communication in 2018.

In 2017, she was named one of Fortune’s 50 Greatest World Leaders, which honors men and women across the globe who are helping to change the world and inspiring others to do the same. In 2016, she was named to the annual Politico 50 list, which recognizes those in society who help shape policy and thinking in the U.S.

Hayhoe reaches a global audience through the KTTZ PBS Digital Short Series “Global Weirding,” an online series that just finished its third season and focuses on exploring the arguments, science, religion, culture and psychology where politics and climate change intersect.

