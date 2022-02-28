LUBBOCK, Texas – One Texas Tech Associate Professor in the Political Science department made history as the first African-American awarded tenure.

The Texas Tech Board of Regents voted unanimously in favor late last week to grant Associate Professor Nathaniel Wright, Ph,D. the award.

“It feels great,” Wright said. “I’m excited, but at the same time, there’s always a lot of pressure to be the first.”

Shortly after getting the news, Wright posted a celebratory picture on social media where he stood on the front steps of Holden Hall popping a bottle of champagne commemorating the occasion.

Wright said his award also reflects and speaks volumes about the university’s commitment to grow and evolve higher education.

“A lot of my colleagues joke that I always have a line of students outside my door,” Wright said, “because a lot of times students will come and look for faculty that looks like they can relate to their experiences. Especially for a lot of our first gen [generational] students. I’m a first gen as well and I think a lot of my struggles when I was an undergrad, and … through my Master’s and PhD, I didn’t have people to talk to about what that looked like.”

Wright said one of his most rewarding experiences at Tech is being able to have conversations with first gen students of color “who are really struggling and really just need somebody who could just relate to them.”