LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, Changzhi Li, was named a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Li contributed to the advancement of portable microwave radar sensor technologies. The process to be selected for the distinguishment involves a stringent evaluation, with less than 0.1% of voting members chosen each year, Texas Tech said.

“I have been inspired by the motto ‘From Here It’s Possible™’ in teaching and research at Texas Tech University since 2009,” Li said. “Being recognized as an IEEE Fellow shed new light on my understanding of this Red Raider motto.

The organization of 400,000 members is at the forefront of innovation in aerospace systems, computers, telecommunications, biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics, said Texas Tech.

“The college is very proud of this accomplishment of Dr. Li. It shows that we have world-class faculty who do world-class work,” said Whitacre College of Engineering Dean Roland Faller.