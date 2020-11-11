Texas Tech professors acknowledge the history Kamala Harris is making

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kamala Harris made history being elected the first woman of color vice president, something many people have said breaks barriers for generations to come.

Sofia Chapman, Ph.D, the Associate Dean of Student Life and a Director of Diversity at Texas Tech University School of Law, said this historical event means so much to her and to the program they are building at the University.

“For me, as a woman of color, to see a phenomenal Black and Asian woman be elected to the vice president position brought tears to my eyes,” Chapman said.

Law Professor Wendy Ross also serves as a Director of Diversity at the School of Law and shares similar interests with the vice president-elect, as an attorney herself.

“I was very ecstatic and very proud for her and proud for America,” said Ross. “I always say being a pioneer, being the first is hard — but it’s well worth it.”

Both professors have worked to earn the titles they carry and want nothing more than to share these experiences with their students through diversity and equality.

“You have to share the good and the bad, so they know there are going to be some obstacles along the way,” said Ross. “But you can definitely do it.”

When Ross graduated college, she discovered she had the tools to make her dreams a reality. She went on to get her law degree, eventually becoming a Professor of Law at Texas Tech.

“[This] was something of many of us women of color had not thought about as possible,” said Ross. “We see many women before her attempted to obtain such status and to see she was able to obtain it was really exciting and encouraging for us.”

Texas Tech is ahead of many universities, with programs meant to inspire students of all different backgrounds to persevere and making sure they know that they, too, can run for office.

“I have a 7-year-old little boy and my husband — we live in the greatest country in the world,” said Chapman. “We are blessed to have opportunities for a number of people.”

